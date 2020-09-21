About Me

After spending 24 years on Wall Street, I moved to the environmental sector to serve as CEO of The Nature Conservancy from 2008 to 2019. I now advise companies, countries, and non-profits on accelerating and scaling environmental progress.

In each of these roles, I’ve advocated for more cross-collaboration between the private sector and environmental NGOs. I also advocate for bridging political divides in the spirit of developing pragmatic solutions.

I believe that environmental challenges present the biggest opportunities and risks that we have ever faced. That's exactly what we address in the newsletter.

(For more about me, please see my website marktercek.com)

About the Newsletter

Every other Sunday morning, the newsletter will arrive in your inbox with business-minded ideas and strategies to tackle the environmental crisis we are in.

About you

This is not a newsletter just for business people.

We need cross-sector collaboration: when environmentalists and the private sector work hand-in-hand, we make progress.

When all stakeholders – voters, employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, community members, philanthropists, NGOs, and of course business leaders – push hard for environmental gains, good things happen.

And we’ve never had more agency: it’s on all of us to step up and push harder for that change. The newsletter addresses these opportunities.

Can’t wait for the next issue?

Here’s where I recommend getting started:

It goes both ways

We can only solve these problems together. So I am looking forward to hearing from you. Send me your thoughts here or connect with me on Twitter or LinkedIn.

I’d love to engage with your ideas — it will only make us all smarter and better.

Onward,

Mark Tercek