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Setting a New Bar for AI Infrastructure
Google’s Water Pledge
11 hrs ago
12
2
4
May 2026
The River That Made the West Is In Trouble
We can’t let the Colorado River run dry
May 24
•
Mark Tercek
16
6
5
April 2026
A Different Way to Celebrate Earth Day
Commit to the Next Generations
Apr 26
•
Mark Tercek
6
4
3
The Next Civic Battlefront
Reclaiming What Matters in The Age of Distraction
Apr 12
•
Mark Tercek
9
1
3
March 2026
What We Can Learn from the “Billionaire Blowback”
A Wake-Up Call for the Nonprofit Sector
Mar 17
•
Mark Tercek
4
2
3
Q: Who’s Winning the War in Iran?
A: Decarbonization
Mar 10
•
Mark Tercek
6
3
The Retreat from Reason
Fighting for the Facts
Mar 8
•
Mark Tercek
3
2
1
February 2026
Goats, Grief, and the Hard Math of Saving Nature
Which hard decisions are you willing to make?
Feb 22
•
Mark Tercek
6
1
The Future of Meat
Get to Know Bruce Friedrich
Feb 15
•
Mark Tercek
7
4
2
How the Data Center Boom Could Power a Win-Win Future
Will Business and NGO Leaders Step Up to the Opportunity?
Feb 1
•
Mark Tercek
6
1
1
January 2026
A Game Plan for Making the World a Better Place
Lessons from Investor/Thinker/Doer Jeremy Grantham
Jan 25
•
Mark Tercek
6
1
Actions Speak Louder than Tweets
So…what exactly should we all be doing right now?
Jan 4
•
Mark Tercek
8
3
1
© 2026 Mark Tercek
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