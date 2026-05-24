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Eric Wilburn's avatar
Eric Wilburn
May 24

Great piece! I'd add to the list of solutions investing in supply side wildfire management and restoration post wildfire. I ran some numbers here - https://humanityxnature.substack.com/p/steel-water-vs-teal-water-must-we

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Brooks Tanner's avatar
Brooks Tanner
May 24

Well said.

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