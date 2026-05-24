When I worked at The Nature Conservancy, the Colorado River was always on our radar. It’s a marvel of engineering and ecology—a key artery that feeds cities, farms, and canyons across seven states and two countries. At the time, we watched with real concern as the river was overdrawn. Its reservoirs shrank, and the outlook grew dire. But what’s happening now is different. This isn’t a warning anymore. This is the thing we warned about.

The river is also the lifeblood of the American West’s two largest reservoirs. Lake Powell is receiving something like 13% of its normal spring runoff this year. That’s the lowest snowmelt inflow on record. Meanwhile, Lake Mead is hovering 20 feet below its shortage trigger. Hydropower from Hoover Dam could be cut by 40% this fall.

And here’s the part that should keep you up at night: water stored in the two reservoirs combined could fall to some 10% of their turn-of-the-century levels by the end of summer.

This is not a drought. It’s a slow-motion collapse of infrastructure right before our eyes.

How we got here: A brief look back

The math never did add up.

The Colorado River Compact of 1922 divided up water rights among seven basin states. But it was negotiated during one of the wettest stretches of the century, and it promised more water than the river actually delivers in an average year.

Then came the 20th century. Dams, cities, agriculture, and population growth on a scale the original negotiators never imagined. Followed by the 21st century with two decades of deepening drought, plus the added heat of climate change, which evaporates water before it even reaches the reservoirs.

More water has been promised to people than ever actually existed. Now the checking account is nearly empty. The Bureau of Reclamation has been pulling emergency levers like releasing water from upstream Flaming Gorge reservoir, slashing deliveries to Arizona and Nevada, and asking Mexico to cut back. But these are patches on a system that needs structural reform, and everyone in the basin knows it.

Everything is politics

Here’s where it gets hard. The current rules governing shortages and reservoir operations expire in 2026, and the seven basin states have been negotiating new operating guidelines for the last two years. They’ve missed deadline after deadline. After the most recent deadline (February 2026) came and went without a deal, the Interior Department essentially said, “Agree on something, or we’ll decide for you.”

Why can’t they agree? Because every state has deeply entrenched water rights, powerful agricultural constituencies, and elected officials who answer to those constituencies.

Arizona’s governor won’t sign anything that doesn’t put mandatory cuts on Upper Basin states.

Colorado says the Upper Basin is already constrained by nature—their rivers just don’t fill up the way they used to.

California’s Imperial Valley has half a million acres of thirsty crops and senior water rights it will defend in court.

No state wants to be the one that gives up water. Nobody wants to be the governor who tells farmers to grow less or cities to use less.

Now add in the current federal posture. The new administration has not exactly prioritized collaborative water governance in the West. Agencies are understaffed, interagency coordination is strained, and the political bandwidth for complex multi-state negotiation is limited. The states are largely left to themselves. . . and they’re not making much progress.

The business case for getting this right

Conserving the Colorado River is much more than an environmental issue.

When you hear about reservoir levels, don’t just think of farms, fish, and wildlife. Think of your data center’s cooling systems. Think of your employees’ homes. Think of the regional economy that makes your business viable.

The tech campuses in Phoenix, the semiconductor fabs coming online in Arizona, the logistics hubs, the tourism economy around the Grand Canyon, and the ski industry all depend on reliable water.

The river is green infrastructure—infrastructure every bit as essential as man-made (or “gray”) infrastructure —and the business community should be paying more attention.

We need to apply the kind of pressure that changes the political calculus. There is a version of this where business leaders—not just environmental advocates—show up and push hard for a real agreement. Where the Chamber of Commerce in Phoenix says we need a deal. Where Arizona’s tech sector tells its politicians that water security is not optional.

I’ve been in rooms where people work through problems like this. It’s hard. People get angry. Old grievances surface. But deals get made, especially once the alternative (chaos) becomes scarier than compromise. We are dangerously close to that point on the Colorado. Here’s what we think pragmatic progress could look like.

1. Face the actual numbers. Every negotiating party should be required to engage with the same set of hydrological projections. Not their own consultants’ models but shared, federally validated data. It’s harder to protect phantom water once you agree it’s not actually there.

2. Pay people to use less. Voluntary water markets work. Arizona and California have used them. When cities and water agencies pay farmers to leave fields fallow for a season, everybody wins: the farmer gets compensated, the reservoir gets a breather. Scaled up with federal support, this is one of the fastest ways to create meaningful reduction without litigation.

3. Go after agriculture seriously and fairly. About 70-80% of Colorado River water goes to agriculture, much of it to water-intensive crops like alfalfa. That’s not a villainous choice—it’s rational under the old economics. But the new economics demand a rethink. Farmers can’t bear this alone. Federal crop transition programs, conservation easements, and financial support for switching to lower-water crops are essential if you want farmers at the table rather than in court.

4. Invest in supply-side solutions. Wastewater recycling alone could save nearly 900,000 acre-feet annually in the basin—enough for close to two million households. Water recycling, stormwater capture, and desalination (especially in coastal California) aren’t silver bullets, but they meaningfully change the math. The private sector can help finance this at scale.

5. Tribal nations need a real seat at the negotiating table. Thirty tribal nations hold water rights in the Colorado River Basin, but their interests have too often been treated as an afterthought. Including them meaningfully—not just as stakeholders to consult, but as parties with legal standing and legitimate claims isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s what a durable agreement will require.

6. Set up a sunset review. Any new post-2026 agreement should include mandatory five-year reviews tied to actual hydrological conditions. If the drought deepens, the agreement adjusts. Static deals written today won’t survive the climate of 2040. Build in flexibility now, before the next crisis forces it.

Reality check

None of this will be easy, and I’m not optimistic that a solution will get resolved cleanly before the new fall deadline that Interior has set for when it will take matters into its own hands. Federal imposition will be messy, litigated, and unpopular. But it may be the only way to force a floor under which the system doesn’t collapse entirely.

The worst outcome here isn’t just empty reservoirs; it’s the cascade: hydropower goes offline, electricity prices spike, water delivery systems fail, agriculture collapses in certain valleys, cities face mandatory restrictions, ecosystems and wildlife suffer, and the legal battles that follow make the last two years of negotiations look like a friendly chat. None of this is inevitable. But all of it is possible if we don’t move faster than we have been.

The good news is that this is a solvable problem. Not without some people getting less than they currently feel entitled to. But the technology, know-how, and financing exist to solve this. Smart people on all sides know what needs to happen. What’s missing is political courage. It’s engagement and pressure from citizens, businesses, and civil society that makes political courage possible.

That’s where instigators come in. Push your elected officials. Pressure your companies. Talk to your neighbors about water use. Support organizations doing the hard work of negotiation and conservation in the basin.

The Colorado River doesn’t care about our deadlines, our politics, or our negotiations. It will keep flowing—or not flowing—based on snowpack and heat and twenty-six years of drought. It’s up to us to do more to save it.

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Thanks for reading The Instigator. If you found this useful, please share it with someone who should be paying attention. And if you’re working on Colorado River solutions—water markets, recycling infrastructure, agricultural transition—I’d love to hear from you.

Onward,