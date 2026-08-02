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David Verch
14h

Thanks, Mr. Tercek. Your conversation with Wayne Pacelle focused on the most important issues surrounding killing kangaroos for what turns out to be no good reason. This post made me a subscriber! Looking forward to more.

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