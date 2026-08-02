Allow me to introduce you to a good friend of mine. Wayne Pacelle is the former (and longtime) leader of The Humane Society of the United States, the current president of the Center for a Humane Economy, and proof positive that strategic advocacy can achieve great outcomes—including persuading some of the world’s largest global corporations to do the right thing.

His organization’s latest campaign, Kangaroos Are Not Shoes, launched six years ago with a simple but ambitious mission: to get the world’s biggest athletic shoe brands to stop using wild kangaroo skins in soccer cleats. And this year’s World Cup finally delivered the decisive victory. 1,246 players across 48 national teams competed in the games. Only a single player laced up kangaroo shoes.

I asked Wayne to give us a peek behind the scenes of the campaign and its origins. I think this is one of the more remarkable and underappreciated advocacy wins in recent memory. . . and a reminder that real change is possible, even in a moment when it can feel like many of our initiatives are under siege.

Let’s start with the World Cup itself. What does it mean to see kangaroo-skin shoes all but disappear from the world’s biggest sporting stage?

It felt like a complete triumph. Kangaroo skins had, since around 1970, been a core material for soccer shoes manufactured and marketed by the athletic shoe industry. And within six years of the launch of our Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign, the shoe models had vanished from the World Cup, the biggest stage in global sports. No more shoe contracts requiring elite players to wear them, no kids watching their favorite players lacing them up, no marketing hype about how the skins are thin and strong.

Let’s step back and consider the history of the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign. How and why did you launch this six years ago? What did the landscape look like at the time? I understand there were once around 100 kangaroo-based shoe models on the market, worn by some of the sport’s biggest stars?

I’ve long had my eye on the night-time shoots of kangaroos—the biggest commercial slaughter of terrestrial, native wild animals in the world. I formulated the campaign when I started the Center for a Humane Economy—as a model example of what I wrote about in my book, The Humane Economy: How Innovators and Enlightened Consumers Are Transforming the Lives of Animals. The public had no clue about the killing fields. Few people had any idea what went on in this commercial slaughter. And I recognized that the athletic shoe companies couldn’t seriously defend the practice once we tagged them as the drivers of such ruthless treatment of iconic wildlife in Australia—a nation that featured the red kangaroo on its Coat of Arms.

You challenged nine of the largest athletic shoe brands in the world, seven of them foreign-owned, and you were up against not just the commercial kangaroo-shooting industry but the Australian government itself. What was most difficult about this campaign?

The commercial kangaroo-killing industry and the livestock industry demonized kangaroos, just as the livestock industry has done with wolves, grizzly bears, and wild horses. We had to correct the maligned image of kangaroos, so that people could then get to the moral matter of the cruelty of the night-time shoots and the orphaning of the joeys.

We faced an Australian government acting as the public relations and lobbying arm of the kangaroo-shooting and processing industry. When we introduced the Kangaroo Protection Act in Congress—to ban imports of kangaroo parts in the US—it was the Australian embassy and its leaders who were tromping around Capitol Hill, calling it an essential industry.

And we also had to face down the commercial shooting industry itself and its jobs arguments. And given that these shoe companies and their brands were so mammoth, we had to find creative ways to apply meaningful pressure, as well as to rebut their pablum that the commercial killing in the middle of the night in Australia was “humane” and “tightly regulated.”

What lessons do you think we can draw from this win for environmental campaigns—the kind of work many of our readers are engaged in?

Framing is crucial. We argued arithmetic: the market for soccer shoes consists of a billion soccer players in 190 countries. How can you rely on wild populations to supply this immense demand?

And then there was the killing of the joeys; it’s taboo in even America’s lethal wildlife management schemes to kill the newborns.

We also recognized that the companies, though selling kangaroo-derived shoes, also had shoes derived from human-made fabrics that were sustainable, often recycled products. In short, there were high-performance alternatives.

As you know, I’ve argued that environmental organizations should make animal welfare a higher priority. If conservation groups already care deeply about biodiversity and protecting threatened, low-population species, why shouldn’t they also care about animals like kangaroos or livestock, whose populations are large but who are still treated inhumanely?

I’ve always believed that animal protection should be in the foreground of environmental causes, as it often used to be. Environmentalists’ concerns about biodiversity and threatened populations—important as they are—tend to view animals from a distance, in a way that can seem a little abstract and impersonal. I completely agree with you that it’s not enough to care about animals collectively, as populations and species. We should care about them individually, as fellow creatures with a goodness and dignity of their own that commands our respect.

I was a history and environmental studies major at Yale University, so I cut my teeth on ecosystem defense, conservation, and responsible stewardship. But in societies with a moral outlook grounded in respect for the individual rights of human beings, we cannot discount the moral concern for individual animals—a feeling, after all, that most people have when they see or learn about human-caused suffering.

In my years of work in this space, I’ve often learned that where there’s cruelty, there are other vices. Factory farming hurts animals, but it despoils rivers and lakes and pollutes the area. Cruelty to pets in households is often comingled with spousal or child abuse. Live wildlife markets are hell on animals, while also incubating zoonotic diseases that threaten human communities.

Shifting gears, I imagine a campaign like this, which took six years and required winning over company after company, tested your patience and resolve. How do you stay inspired and keep your team motivated over a fight that tough?

We need incremental goals to build momentum and enliven grassroots supporters, donors, and politicians. Winning over nine global brands, selling into 190 countries, was a truly ambitious goal, and we needed tactics to meet the challenge.

After Diadora went kangaroo-free in 2021, we secured a pledge from the Germany-based Puma in 2023 to stop sourcing kangaroo skins. Nike paid attention to competitors and joined next, and that was extraordinary given that it’s one of the best-known brands in the world. New Balance followed. Adidas had been the most outspoken company favoring use of kangaroo-skin shoes, and I’d worked to fight off their effort in California to overturn California’s ban on the sale of kangaroo parts. After trying just about everything—including take-overs of flagship stores in New York and protests across the world—I went to the annual shareholder meeting at Adidas headquarters in Furth, Germany.

Adidas leadership gave me, as a shareholder, the opportunity to make my case to the board and executive team in attendance. After my speech, the CEO told me right then and there, grudgingly, that it would exit the kangaroo-skin business.

You’ve got to celebrate the gains along the way, just like the Union celebrated General Grant’s wins at Fort Henry, Shiloh, and Vicksburg. You keep fighting and persuading until you secure unconditional surrender.

We like to close our interviews by asking for book recommendations. What should our readers pick up next?

I read a wide range of books outside of the fields of animal protection and conservation, but apropos of our discussion, I am now reading James H. McCommons and his March release of The Feather Wars: And the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds.

In confronting kangaroo killing for sale of skins and meat, I knew I was taking on the discredited practice of commercial killing for global markets. No serious-minded environmentalist should abide this slaughter of kangaroos for their skins or for meat. The latter is a form of bushmeat killing. This history of the killing of birds for meat, feathers for hats, and other purposes, as detailed by McCommons, reminds us that the work of campaigners more than a century ago still has a long tail.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, a derivative of those campaigns, is a legal framework that still provides critical protections for more than 1,000 bird species in the United States, including non-endangered birds.

We need to wake up from our moral sleepwalking when it comes to the treatment of our fellow creatures. Their lives matter just as much to them as our lives matter to us.

Thank you, Wayne.

If you’d like to learn more about Wayne’s work, check out his nonprofit, the Animal Wellness Action.

Onward,