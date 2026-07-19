The Instigator

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Wilburn's avatar
Eric Wilburn
6d

Thanks for the nod Mark! Here’s to continuing to tinker to figure out who has the most incentive to pay and unlocking those streams. I think the intersection of public and private where governments can enable collective payments for collective dependence from private actors is one of the highest yield areas to explore today.

Reply
Share
Jennifer Thurston's avatar
Jennifer Thurston
6d

Mark, this resonates deeply. With Project Weaselskin, we are quite literally putting our money where our mouth is. Having completed Phase 1—safeguarding 180 conserved acres and planting thousands of trees—we are moving into Phase 2 with a strict focus on scaling direct investments into nature.

Our goal is to show that conservation isn’t just about protection, but about creation. By acquiring an additional 110 acres for agroecology, organic food production, and agrivoltaics, we are designing a blueprint for how ecological restoration can simultaneously build vibrant, self-sustaining new economies for our local community. Looking forward to sharing more as we scale this model!

If you are ever in our corner of Colorado, you are more than welcome to come visit and stay at our nature-based retreat and education center to see the model firsthand!

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Tercek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture