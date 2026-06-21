The Instigator

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard Seeger's avatar
Bernard Seeger
21h

Hi Mark, I too have been driving an EV since 2013 and absolutely love it...and I'm not really a car guy. Always prefer a bicycle. :) Anyhow regarding our narrative, here's one I often share when discussing EVs on social media with the cynics (haters). I point out "I'm not sure why you're so negative on EVs...the more (other) people buy them the less demand for gas...less demand equals lower prices for gas...everybody wins." If that convinces them to reduce their vitriol...even if they don't choose an EV, I think that's a win. Cheers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Tercek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture